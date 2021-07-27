Man Docked for N6.7m Car Scam in Kaduna

140 views | Francis Azuka | July 27, 2021
The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Aliyu Iliyasu before Justice M.T. Tukur of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna on a one-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him. Consequently, prosecuting counsel Jamil Musa, urged the court to fix a date for trial to commence. But defence counse,l Paul Oche, prayed the court to grant his client bail.
Justice Tukur granted bail to the defendant in the sum of One million Naira, with a surety who must be of reputable character and possess evidence of 3 years tax payment.
Trouble started for the defendant when one Abubakar Sarki petitioned the EFCC, alleging that sometimes in December 2019 he paid the sum of N 6,775,000 to the defendant for a car but when the vehicle was delivered, it was not what he paid for.
He rejected the car while the defendant promised to make a full refund. But he only refunded N 2,000,000 and efforts by the complainant to get the balance were futile.
