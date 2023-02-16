Police in the Federal Capital Territory, on Wednesday, arraigned a businessman, Abdulrazak Lawal, in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly duping a commercial sex worker.

The 22-year-old was said to have refused to pay the sex worker for her services and also stole her mobile phones worth N266,000.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that on January 30 at 3:50 pm, the complainant, Ms Charity Joseph of Jabi Masalachi, Abuja, filed the complaint at Life Camp Police Station.

Nwafoaku alleged that on January 25 around midnight, the complainant, who is a commercial sex worker, was approached by the defendant for her services.

He said the defendant negotiated with the complainant to pay N10,000 for the night at White House Hotel Jabi Daki-biyu, Abuja.

The prosecution counsel further revealed that the defendant stole the complainant’s iPhone valued at N266,000.

It was also alleged that the suspect even failed to pay the commercial sex worker the bargained N10,000.

The prosecution counsel said the defendant admitted selling the phones to one Abba, who absconded to Katsina State, at N35,000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges. The defence counsel, Charity Nwosu, made a bail application for the defendants in the most liberal terms.

Without no objection from the prosecution counsel, the Judge, Muhammed Wakili admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150,000 and one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must provide a BVN printout, a recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

Matter adjourned to March 1 for hearing

