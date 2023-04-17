A middle-aged man has died after he was trapped for hours under a truck following a fatal crash at Abba junction, along Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

Eyewitnesses said the incident happened around 2pm, but as at 9:30pm, when TNC correspondent arrived the scene, individual efforts were still being made to free the victim, who was obviously dead, as others were said to have been rushed to hospital.

A relative of the trapped victim, Mr. Ugochukwu Ilorah from Enugwu-Agidi said the victim was his elder brother who just arrived from Lafia for a family burial.

He also revealed that the deceased was on a visit to Abba before the unfortunate incident.

Confirming the incident, the acting Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC in Anambra State, RC Margaret Onabe said the accident was between two vehicles, a commercial Howo truck (10 tyres) with Registration number: JUX 95 XA and a private Honda CRV with Vehicle Registration Number: LFA 224 TN.

She said information gathered by the command showed that the probable cause of the fatal road traffic crash was overspeeding and loss of control by the truck driver.

“According to eyewitness, the driver of the CRV was about entering Ukpo junction; the truck was coming with speed out from Ukpo junction, lost control of the truck, fell on the CRV and crashed,” she said.

Onabe revealed that five persons were involved in the crash comprising (5 male adults).

She said 4 male adults sustained varying degrees of injury and 1 male adult was killed (the driver of the CRV)

“The crash victims were rushed to Chukwu Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital Amaku, Awka.

“As at the time of filing this report, the dead victim (driver of the CRV) is still trapped under the truck. Efforts is being made by FRSC personnel at RS5.33 Nteje Unit Command to remove the trapped body. Personnel on ground are managing traffic ensuring obstruction caused is cleared,” she said.

The Anambra FRSC spokesperson said the Anambra FRSC Sector Commander Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi commiserates with the family of the dead victim, and sends his prayers to the injured persons.

She said; “The sector commander warns motorists to desist from excessive speed and ensure their vehicles are road worthy before plying the roads.

“Drive to save lives on our roads.”