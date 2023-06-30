Path The News Chronicle » News » Crime » Man detained in Benue for defiling 15-year-old at gunpoint

Man detained in Benue for defiling 15-year-old at gunpoint

Kunle Dada June 30, 2023 0
Lagos Chief

A Makurdi Upper Area Court in Benue State, on Friday, ordered the remand of one Idris Abdullahi, 39, who allegedly defiled a 15-year-old at gunpoint.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, ordered that the defendant, a resident of 39, Eri St., North Bank, be kept at the Maximum Correctional Centre, Makurdi, pending advice of the state director of public prosecutions.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Veronica Shaagee, the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi, from C Division, North Bank, Makurdi, on June 27.

Shaagee told the court that Mr. Clement Gele of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, North Bank, Makurdi, reported the case on June 25.

She said that Gele reported that the defendant defiled his granddaughter at gunpoint while she was going to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, North Bank.

Shaagee said that child defilement contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code, Law of Benue State, 2004. Makurdi.

Meanwhile, The magistrate did not accept the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until July 20 for mention.

