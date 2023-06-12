Man commits suicide in Jigawa four months after marriage

Man commits suicide in Jigawa
 A 30-year-old man, Usman Sani Goga, has committed suicide in the Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.
 The deceased, a photographer who was said to have got married four months ago, hung himself in his bedroom on Wednesday at Akula Quarters of the local government.
Confirming the incident,  CSC. Adamu Shehu, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps spokesman in the state said the deceased had dropped his wife at one of his relative’s house that fateful day around 1400hrs  promising to pick her up later in the evening.
 He also said the cause of his action is not known, adding that an investigation is going on to ascertain the reason for his death.
 The wife while narrating the incident said:  “Around 1700hrs, I called his phone severally without response; I later decided to take a commercial vehicle.
On reaching home, I realised that I was without keys and decided to call his phone again, yet there was no response.
With the assistance of the motorcyclist, I got access to the house. I then saw my husband’s motorcycle parked which is very unusual.
I hurried inside where I saw his body hanging from a ceiling fan hook in our bedroom”.

