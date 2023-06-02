Man City have won 5 of the last 6 league titles yet they say Premier League is the best – La Liga President

Stanley Ugagbe June 2, 2023 0

La Liga President say Man City Premier League title best

La Liga President Javier Tebas has questioned the popular notion that the Premier League is the best League in the world.

In a press conference yesterday, Tebas who was in Barcelona, said the fact that Manchester City have won the Premier League five time in the last six years speaks volume on if it’s the best league in the world.

He said “The Premier League the best league in the world? There is a lot of talk about that league, but they don’t seem to remember that Man City have won 5 of the last 6 league titles!”

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

Reacting to a question on the possibility of Barcelona signing Lionel Messi, he said he doesn’t know.

Tebas: “Soon there will be an answer to Barça’s viability plan. They are aware of everything.”

“Barça signings? I don’t know if they will sign Messi or which player. In order to sign players, other players must leave. Barça work and we supervise. This is our function.”

Stanley Ugagbe

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

Alex Iwobi named Everton player of the year for the 2022/23 season

Oladimeji Adeoye June 2, 2023 0

Enugu Rangers to battle Bendel Insurance in the final of The Nigeria Federation Cup

Oladimeji Adeoye June 2, 2023 0

Jürgen Klopp: ‘Ox was a joy to work with – I love him’

Oladimeji Adeoye June 1, 2023 0
Europa League

Sevilla beat AS Roma to win their 7th Europa League title

Oladimeji Adeoye June 1, 2023 0
Raaheedat Ajibade

It’s not me don’t get scammed, Ajibade called out

TNC Reporter May 31, 2023 0

Galatasaray scoops 23rd Turkish League

TNC Reporter May 31, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

“My world crumbled after finding out my hubby impregnated his ex” – Toke Makinwa

Osniff Daniel June 2, 2023 0
Reduce Crime Wave

Deploy Your Expertise to Reduce Crime Wave, Anambra NSCDC Commandant Tasks Senior Officers

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 2, 2023 0
Workforce Digitization

Anambra Govt Records Milestone in its Workforce Digitization, Launches Electronic ID Cards for Civil Servants

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 2, 2023 0

Alex Iwobi named Everton player of the year for the 2022/23 season

Oladimeji Adeoye June 2, 2023 0
Femi Gbajabiamila Chief of Staff

BREAKING: President Tinubu Appoints Femi Gbajabiamila As Chief of Staff

Adams Peter June 2, 2023 0