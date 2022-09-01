A Nigerian man has called off his wedding after he discovered that his would-be wife is six years older than him.

This development was contained in a post shared on Facebook by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success.

According to the man, all preparations had already been perfected for the wedding before he made the discovery.

He said his love for the lady died immediately the truth became naked to him.

Ossai wrote:

A friend ended his wedding preparation a week to the wedding because his wife to be is older than him .

Now this is what happened.

He met the girl few months ago, they were in love.

After much love , he engaged the girl and he immediately went for the girl’s marriage introduction.

During the courtship, the girl told him that she is 28.

Of a truth, the girl looks so young and beautiful that she doesn’t look her age.

So after the marriage introduction, they fixed a date for their traditional and white wedding.

Invitation cards printed , money paid for live band , decorations, food, drinks.

Money for Traditional marriage and white wedding dresses for parents paid for already.

Two weeks to the traditional and white wedding date, he found out that the wife to be is 6 years older than him.

He was disappointed and despite the money spent, he decided to cancel the traditional and white wedding.

He said, Ossai Ovie Success there is nothing you will say now that will make me to marry this girl.

The love I have for her died the day I noticed her lies.

The guy is still sad at the moment.

What will you do if you are the guy or you are the girl?