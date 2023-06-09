Man Bags Three Years for Keke NAPEP Investment Scam in Maiduguri, others Arraigned for Currency Counterfeiting in Yobe

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC , on Thursday, June 8, 2023, successfully achieved conviction and sentencing of one Adamu Abdullahi to three years imprisonment before Justice Musa Mustapha of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on a one-count charge of criminal breach of trust.

Upon arraignment on June 14, 2022, the defendant had pleaded not guilty and the case went into trial with the prosecution calling two witnesses and tendering several documents in evidence.

Justice Mustapha in his Judgment today, convicted and sentenced Abdullahi to three years imprisonment or a fine of N30,000. The Judge further ordered the convict to pay the sum of N2,440,000.00 (Two Million Four Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira) in restitution to his victim or go to jail for further five years.

In a related development, the Maiduguri Zonal Command today arraigned the trio of Shamsuddeen Abubakar, Usman Warima Duna and Isma’il Abdullahi before Justice Fatimatu Adamu Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Damaturu on a two count charge of obtaining money by false pretense and currency counterfeiting involving 18 pieces of old N1000 (Eighteen pieces of old one thousand naira) notes.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them .

Counsel for the prosecution, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed asked for a trial date and the remand of the defendants.

Justice Aliyu ordered the remand of the defendants in prison custody and adjourned till July 19, 2023.

Share this post