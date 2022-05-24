Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Man allegedly kills girlfriend for calling off their 4-year relationship

Jennifer Eziuloh

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Edo State Police Command for allegedly killing his 24-year old girlfriend.

According to the reports, the suspect who is identified as John Aipoh allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Precious Ikpikhumi who was a final year student of the Institute of Health Technology, University of Benin Teaching Hospital for calling off their four-year relationship.

The suspect, who had threatened to kill his victim, kidnapped her on Sunday morning, May 1, 2022, while she was on her way to church. He dragged her to an uncompleted building in the area where he reportedly strangled her with the scarf she used to cover her hair, dumping her body in a nearby bush.

It was also gathered that before her death, Miss Precious sent a voice note to her friend expressing her fears of dying in the hands of her boyfriend.

She said:

‘’John said I cannot tell him that I am tired of the relationship as he was the one who approached me and he is the one who can decide when it will end.’’

‘’I told him even if you force me to date you, I hope you know you cannot force me to marry you. It is better we have a broken relationship now than a broken marriage.’’

‘’I can’t please, I cannot die. If it happens that truly he harms me or kills me because I refused to continue dating him, I know it shall never be well with him. My blood will always cry over his head’’.

The suspect who is now in the custody of the State police confessed to killing late Miss precious.

‘’I killed precious in anger after she called off our 4-year relationship,’’ he said.

