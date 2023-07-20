Mama Cornelia Gone In Chariots @ 80

Life is always brief at death no matter how long. Emotional and devastating, no matter how old one is, once they wouldn’t be seen again.

Death! Sharp and smart it takes anyone, anytime , however it wants without any notice. Though a path we are all destined to pass through, just very few have the premonition when it is about to strick.

Ask me! death is good to the extent that it brings ones soul to that realm of heavenly bliss for the righteous, but an omen, dreaded by many to the extent that it takes away loved ones and turns them into spirit, neither to be seen nor touched again.

Death! A clinical thief, with a precision and mastery that remain unbeaten. It hits the healthy as much as the sick. It poached on the young as well as on the old. The rich comes under its sledge hammer just like that poor guy that roams the street.

An Incorruptible leveler, bringing every Dick, Thom and Harry to the common demoninator of six feet one room apartment, dark and lonely with no ventilation.

Mama Cornelia Umoh gone in Chariots. It was her time ; she went peacefully .Even when nobody saw it coming; death struck, leaving loved hearts devastated, pained and forlorned.

To the choirs of Angels, sounding the trumpets, heralding her home coming, death did a perfect job. But to us here , whose hearts have been singed and torned into shreds, weak to ask why, your action oh death came with a lethal blow.

She was survived by six children; eighteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and many relations.

My heart goes to His Holiness Pope Emeritus Sam Umoh, his wife, siblings and the entire family of Umoh on this irreparable lose .No doubt this is a very trying moment for them, for a soul loved, adored and cared for is gone.

No words, neither from a counsellor nor a motivational speaker would lift the burden of grief and pain mamas’ death has deposited in them .Only the greatest comforter, the Holy Spirit will be able to sooth their aching and inconsolable hearts.

In Chariots mama transfigured , looking down from the bossom of the most high, with smiles radiating her face, for making it to that bliss where nothing but joy, worship and adoration are the lifestyle.

Her race she ran! Her price she paid! Her chapter closed ! The best her loved ones can do is to make her sweet memories etched on marbles, sparing nothing to immortalise her the best way they can.

She came!. She saw it all and conquered. What else is remaining?

Rest in peace Mama Cornelia Umoh. We love you but God loves you the most!

