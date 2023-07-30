Malaysia Considers Halting Legal Action Against Meta Over Harmful Content

In a recent interview, Malaysia’s communications minister, Fahmi Fadzil, revealed that the country may not proceed with its plan to take legal action against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook. The decision follows what he described as “positive” engagement with the firm regarding the handling of harmful content on the social media platform.

Last month, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had announced its intention to pursue legal action against Meta for its alleged failure to address “undesirable” content related to sensitive topics such as race, religion, royalty, defamation, impersonation, online gambling, and scam advertisements.

However, after discussions with Malaysian authorities, including regulators and the police, Meta has reportedly committed to collaborate in addressing such problematic posts on its platforms. Fahmi expressed satisfaction with this level of cooperation and suggested that initiating legal action might not be necessary at this time. Nevertheless, the government is considering potential measures, such as imposing fines, against social media platforms that fail to tackle harmful content effectively.

It is worth noting that Facebook is the largest social media platform in Malaysia, with approximately 60% of the country’s 33 million people having registered accounts.

Fahmi also dismissed concerns about increased government scrutiny of online content and denied allegations of ordering the takedown of several opposition-linked news sites and social media accounts. He explained that such takedowns were likely carried out in response to user complaints about violations of social media guidelines.

The situation unfolds against the backdrop of upcoming regional elections in Malaysia, which will see Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration facing off against a conservative Malay-Muslim alliance. Despite criticism, Fahmi emphasized that the government’s stance aims to tackle content related to race, religion, and royalty while preserving freedom of expression.

Malaysia’s diverse demographics, with a majority of mainly Muslim ethnic Malays and significant Chinese and Indian minorities, make race and religion sensitive and complex issues in the country. Additionally, laws exist to prohibit insults against the sultans, who play a mainly ceremonial role, and an opposition figure was recently charged with sedition for allegedly insulting them.

In other news, Fahmi announced that Malaysia’s major telecommunications companies are set to establish the country’s second 5G network as part of the government’s effort to break the monopoly held by the state-owned 5G agency, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB). The firms have agreed to take stakes in DNB and utilize its network until coverage reaches 80% of populated areas, at which point they will separate to form the second 5G entity.