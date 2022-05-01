Malami hails Bagudu, restate commitment to contest Guber election in 2023

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN has commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for distributing assorted grains and cash to people of the State in this holy month of Ramadan.

He acknowledged the efforts of the State government in assisting the people of the state during all festivities, including the current holy month of Ramadan and the forthcoming Sallah celebrations

The Minister also restated his resolve to contest the gubernatorial position in the state in 2023 while interacting with party members at the weekend.

According to him, the interaction with party members and stakeholders was in furtherance of his wider consultative meeting which has already started.

He said “This is sequel to the most recent events, especially the stakeholders meeting held on Thursday and that of today( Friday).

“I have delightedly intimated the people of the state about my desire to become the next governor of the state and succeed our amiable, diligent and indefatigable incumbent governor.

“Already, the sale of nomination forms had commenced and we will buy that of Governoship.

“The people of the State will not in anyway regret entrusting their mandate to me,” Malami, told a stakeholders meeting of the APC,in Birnin Kebbi, on Friday.

The Minister promised to be fair, just, pious and equitable, if elected to succeed Bagudu.

Malami further vowed to sustain the tangible achievements of Bagudu, if given the mandate.

This, he said would be done to build on Bagudu’s exemplary and performing leadership from 2015 to date.

Malami further extolled the support of the leaders of the APC at all levels, saying that , the party was united.

According to him, the APC administration in the state and at the central level have focussed attention on providing the welfare needs of the people.

He cited the distribution of 40,000 tonnes of assorted food items to indigent Nigerians, including extending the same gestures by the Kebbi state government during the Ramadan.

He delightedly announced to the gathering of his gesture to offer financial assistance to them in order to enable them celebrate the Sallah with ease with their families.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, represented by the SSG, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri commended the stakeholders’ for their sustained support to the party and his administration.

While acknowledging the tempo of cooperation, Bagudu pledged to do more to take Kebbi state to greater heights.

“We have done many projects in this direction and more are in the pipeline, and Malami, will build from where we will stop,” the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum,said.

Bagudu said that he always wanted people who assist others put in leadership positions,just like the Justice Minister.

“From 2015 to date, Malami has attracted many intervention projects to the state and he has facilitated the recruitment of thousands of youths from Kebbi state, especially under Khadimiya.

Bagudu urged the people of the state to reciprocate these numerous tangible gestures and support the aspiration of Malami.

The Chairman of APC in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Bagudu said the meeting was convened to dialogue with each other and renew the bond of unity existing in the party.

He lauded the distribution of fasting and sallah packages to the people of the state by both Malami and the State government under the leadership of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Earlier the Kebbi State party Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana Zuru, extolled both Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the Minister , Abubakar Malami, SAN for reaching out to the people of the state with financial and food palliatives in this holy month of Ramadan.

He charged people of the state and party members to jealously monitor all projects executed by the State and Federal Government in Kebbi State with a view to ensuring their standard and worthiness.

Hajiya Habiba Abubakar and Alhaji Muhammadu Wangarawa who spoke on behalf of the APC members thanked Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for uniting the party and the Minister for his magnanimity in extending assistance to them to celebrate Sallah with ease .

They also reaffirmed their support to the Minister to vie for governorship of Kebbi State in 2023.

