Makoko, the floating slum

On the coast of Lagos Mainland, just across the 3rd Mainland Bridge sits an impoverished slum that floats – its name, Makoko.

Makoko also referred to as the “Venice of Africa” due to its waterways, is home to an estimated 250,000 people. A third of the informal settlement is built on stilts along the lagoon.

The waterfront part of the settlement is largely inhabited by the Egun people who migrated from Badagary and the Republic of Benin. Their main occupation is fishing. Currently, the population consists mainly of migrant workers from West African countries, trying to make a living in Lagos.

Underneath the wooden structures of the town, the oily black waters are no longer fit for fishing. The water emits a pungent smell, while a thick layer of white scum forms around the shack stilts. The stilts were made from hardwood.

The horror of this floating sum stems from its limited access to basic infrastructures, clean water, electricity, and efficient waste disposal systems. Latrines are shared by about 15 households and wastewater, excreta, kitchen waste, and polythene bags go straight into the water they co-exist. Makoko is at great risk of both environmental and health hazards.

Residents as young as seven, use canoes to navigate the canals between the houses. The canoes are also used as selling posts.