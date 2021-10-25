Awka – Two-time Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has taken a swipe at Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano for allegedly abandoning most of the projects handed over to him to complete for the benefit of people of the state.

In 2013, Obi who was the then Anambra Governor, ran a campaign of continuity for his successor, Obiano on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Obiano had pledged to continue, complete and commission all the projects his predecessor handed over to him and also commence new ones.

However, Obi believes the incumbent Anambra Governor has failed woefully because he abandoned almost all the projects, which he noted, were envisioned to impact directly on the lives of Anambrarians.

Obi who spoke over the weekend at a PDP campaign rally at Mgbakwu in Awka North Council Area of the state, apologized to Anambra people for bringing out Obiano in the first place, saying it was a decision he regrets so much.

“During the campaigns, you would recall that he (Obiano) never said anything.

“I was the one speaking based on the promise he made that he will continue from where I left off in the development of Anambra state.

“Unfortunately, he reneged on that promise and instead mismanaged the resources left for him to use to undertake the projects handed over to him.

“So, I feel like I owe Anambra people an apology for making that choice and I sincerely apologize,” he said.

Obi who was the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP during the 2019 Presidential election, observed that all the road infrastructure projects his government began in the area have all been abandoned, lending credence to Obiano has abandoned the cause of the people.

He however said the people have a chance to make right, the wrongs of the past years, by voting for the PDP in the November 6 governorship election in the state.

“We are offering an opportunity to salvage the very bad condition we have found ourselves in Anambra state.

A state that was once known for its developmental strides is now a laughing stock due to the bad leadership of the present administration,” he lamented.

Obi said the candidate of the PDP in the November poll, Valentine Ozigbo, has what it takes to lift the state from the unsavoury situation it has found itself.

“Ozigbo is tested and trusted

“Through his administration, Anambra State will start to work again and that is why I am on this project.

“This is a man who has a clear agenda as to what he is coming to do in Anambra state unlike Obiano who I did all the talking for,” he maintained.