Making Heaven through Mary: Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary – Mass during the Day: Year A – August 15, 2023

Readings: Rev. 11:19A; 12:1-6A, 10AB; Responsorial Psalm Ps 45:10, 11, 12, 16; 1 Cor. 15:20-27; Gospel Luke 1:39-56.

Theme: Making Heaven through Mary

Solemnity Synopsis

Introduction

Today we celebrate the Glorious Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) into heaven. The assumption of the BVM is one of the four Marian Dogmas of the Catholic Church. A dogma is the official teaching of the Church proclaimed by the Magisterium, the teaching body of the Church. Dogmas are lights along the path of faith; they illuminate and make faith secure (Cf. Jn 8:31-32). Built upon divine foundations, dogmas are firmly rooted in scripture (Cf. Matthew 18:18 & 16:18-19, John 21:16 & Luke 10:16).

Background and Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Rev. 11:19A; 12:1-6A, 10AB) presents the BVM as “a woman, adorned with the sun, standing on the moon – with twelve stars on her head” who bore the ark of God’s covenant, Jesus – “the son who was to rule all the nations with an iron sceptre, and the child was taken straight up to God and to his throne,” as “the woman escaped into the desert – where God had made a place of safety ready her.” In reality, this was fulfilled in the escape of the Holy Family to Egypt from the claws of Herod.

The second reading (1 Cor. 15:20-26) tells how Jesus, the new Adam and Son of Mary, the new Eve will subdue all things and put his enemies under his feet. It relates that just as sin came through one man, life eternal has come through one man, the Son of Mary.

The gospel (Luke 1:39-56) relates that “when Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the infant leaped in her womb” such that “filled with the Holy Spirit, [she] cried out in a loud voice” saying, “Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb.” Her cousin would not hesitate to address her as “the mother of my Lord” counting herself unworthy of such an honour.

Assumption of the BVM: Basis, perspectives

Pope Pius XII defined the Assumption of the BVM as one of the four Marian dogmas of the Catholic Church on 1 November 1950 in his apostolic constitution, Munificentissimus Deus. The BVM is not the first to be taken up to heaven. Elijah – 2 Kings 2:11, Enoch (Genesis 5:24; Sirach 44:16 & 49:14), Moses (Jude 9) and Mary (Revelation 12:1-6) were taken up to heaven. As mother of Jesus and God (theotokos), the BVM has Very Important Personality (VIP) status to be considered by God for such an honour.

Interestingly, Islam shares similar teachings with the Catholic Church on the BVM. For instance, the only woman mentioned in the Holy Quran is Maryam -the mother of Jesus. In fact, Chapter 3 of the Quran is called “family of Maryam” and chapter 19 is titled “Maryam.” Chapter 3:34 says Mary was born without original sin, she never committed any sin in her life and she was ever virgin. Most importantly, Quran chapter 50:23 reveals that she went to heaven with her physical body describing the assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into heaven.

Pastoral Lessons

Submit to God’s will: The first reading which suggests the Holy Family’s escape to Egypt teach us the virtue of always submitting to the will of God. Trust the Son of Mary: With full assurance that the gloom of death will in the long run be transformed through the glory of the resurrection, the second reading (1 Cor. 15:20-27) gives warm assurances that “in Christ [the son of Mary] shall all be brought to life.” Look towards heaven: This solemnity urges us to look towards heaven where every good thing comes bearing in mind that though we may not be privileged to be taken body and soul into heaven like Elijah, Enoch, Moses and Mary, our bodies too will be raised in glory. Do what he tells you: At this celebration and always, the words of Our Lady to the servants at the wedding of Cana in Galilee “do what he tells you” (Cf. John 2:1-11) reminds us to love God and our neighbour. Learn from the school of Mary: The blessings of God to Abraham and his sons will come true if we meditate on the mysteries of the Lord through Mary’s school of patience, prayer and contemplation.

Summary Lines

Conclusion

The Church invites us to approach the throne of grace in confidence mindful of the fact that his mother, Mary would not refuse us anything of her son. We therefore ought to approach the throne of grace with unwavering expectation. She spared the couple at Cana in Galilee the embarrassment of shortage of wine (Cf. John 2:1-11). Her assumption reminds us that our homeland is in heaven just as it invites us to place our trust beyond this land of our sojourn. May all our Marian commitments bear fruit in plenty. May the BVM intercede for us “now and at the hour of our death.” Have a great week ahead!