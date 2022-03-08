Make Transition Committee Report Public, Anambra CSOs Tell Soludo

The Civil Society in Anambra State on Tuesday called on Anambra Governor-Elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to make public, the report of the Anambra Governorship Transition Committee, according to the principles of Open Government and Governance.

The Coordinator, Anambra State Open Alliance and Citizens Co-chair Open Government Partnership (OGP) Anambra State, Prince Chris Azor made the call while speaking with TNC correspondent in Awka.

Over the weekend, the committee headed by former World Bank President, Dr Oby Ezekwesili submitted its work to the governor-elect, contained in a 120-page booklet.

According to Prince Azor, the Governor elect has lived up to his promise of swift action by timely constituting the Transition Committee and establishing Anambra Talent Data Bank.

Comrade Azor said it is imperative to make the report public in the spirit of Open governance best practices, which the Governor- elect has embraced.

“This is in line with his vision to build a liveable and prosperous Mega City and a preferred destination to live, work, learn, relax and enjoy.

“He’s therefore, expected to make public the committees report in line with Open Governance principles.

“The document which the Transition Committee described as an ‘Action Plan for good Governance’, when in public domain, would form a basis for citizens’ engagement with the new administration,” he said.

Comrade Azor implored the Governor-elect to continue with the Open Government Partnership (OGP) policy and programmes of his predecessor, Chief (Sir) Willie Obiano, who in June 2017 signed up to OGP, a transparency and accountability mechanism for reform and good Governance, whose implementation has attracted humongous development dividends to the State.

“Open Government Partnership (OGP) is an international multi-stakeholder initiative that focuses on improving transparency, accountability, citizen participation and responsiveness, through technology and innovation.

“It brings together government and civil society champions of reforms, who recognize that governments are more likely to be more effective and credible when they open governance to public input and oversight.

“At the national and subnational levels, OGP introduces a domestic policy mechanism through which the government and civil society can have an ongoing dialogue.

“At the international level, it provides a global platform to connect, empower and support domestic reformers committed to transforming governments and societies through openness,” he said.

Nigeria joined the Open Government Partnership (OGP) in July 2016 as the 70th country, committing to the major principles of fiscal transparency, access to information, income and access disclosure and citizen engagement.

The uniqueness of the OGP process lies in the implementation of the National Action Plan through co-creation with Civil Society non State actors, as it provides an organizing framework for networking and incentives.

Accordingly, in June 2017 Anambra State, through the Executive Governor Chief (Sir) Willie Obiano, signed up to Open Government Partnership (OGP)

Azor said Anambra State in partnership with the civil society and other non-state actors, developed a State Action Plan (SAP) consisting of five (5) thematic areas and ten (10) commitments.

“The former includes fiscal transparency, Anti-corruption, access to inform and climate change and Natural Resources Transparency/Local Government and Communities engagement.

“OGP Strategic thematic areas and commitments both at the national and Subnational levels have the requisite ingredients for desirable reforms and timeous good governance deliverables.

“Anambra has since commenced OGP implementation at some of the designated MDAs,” he said.