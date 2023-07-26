Major transfers between Chelsea and Man United in the 21st century

Firstly, Mason Mount is a Man United player who just departed Chelsea. The transfer of the English midfielder cost the Red Devils 55+5 million pounds. The 24-year-old football player signed a contract for 5 years, having received the legendary 7th number.

What’s more, This is not the first transfer between Man United and Chelsea. We recall the main ones.

Juan Sebastian Veron

August 2003. Transfer amount – 21.8 million pounds.

Also, The Argentine midfielder made his way to the English Premier League as a Serie A star. The footballer spent five glorious years in Italy. In addition, As part of Parma, the Argentinean won the UEFA Cup, as well as the Italian Cup. Having left for Rome, the list of trophies only increased: in the 1999/2000 season, Lazio made a double in Italy, winning the championship and the Cup.

Besides, A year later, Veron moved to England, becoming at that time the most expensive transfer in league history.

The first three months were successful for the Argentina midfielder. At the end of September, they recognized Veron as the best player in the Premier League. However, Sir Alex found a place in midfield for Veron and everyone seemed to be happy with the move. Scholes even put the player above Canton:

“Eric was great, but he [Veron] is just a better football player.”

Also, When the “honeymoon” ended, “MU” swam. Toward the end of the year, the team suffered three defeats in a row. Sir Alex later admitted in his autobiography that he was closer than ever to leaving United:

Juan Mata

January 2014. Transfer amount – 38 million pounds.

Mata moved to England in the summer of 2011. For the Spanish midfielder, Valencia received 26 million pounds. In London, Mata immediately became the leader of the Blues’ attacks, winning the Champions League in his first season.

“I never thought about leaving, but when such an offer comes, you should agree. I wish Valencia all the best and hope to play against them in the Champions League final,” the Spaniard said after moving to Chelsea.

In the final, Mata played, but not against the former club. The dramatic victory over Bayern became the starting point for the birth of a super attacking trio (Hazard-Oscar-Mata). Also, It is unlikely that Chelsea would have been able to persuade young stars without participating in the Champions League next season. In the Premier League, the “pensioners” finished only in 6th place. The victory at the Allianz Arena allowed Chelsea to qualify for the group stage.

At the end of the season, Chelsea fans voted the Spaniard Player of the Year. A little later, Mata was included in the Spanish national team for the European Championship. “Red Fury” became the champion, and the 10th Chelsea number scored a goal in the final. Mata experienced the best period in his career.

In the 2012/2013 season, the Azar-Mata-Oscar trio terrified many teams. Sir Alex Ferguson was so impressed with the Chelsea players that he even came up with a tactical move to neutralize them:

Chelsea have chosen an interesting model. We have to decide how to close Oscar, Hazard and Mata. It’s not easy, but you have to find a way.”

Nemanja Matic

July 2017. Transfer amount – 44.7 million pounds.

In June 2009, the twenty-year-old midfielder of the Slovak Kosice went to the European Youth Championship as part of the Serbian national team. The Balkans did not qualify for the playoffs. Due to an injury sustained in the first match against Italy, Nemanja did not play again in the tournament.

In the same summer, CSKA Moscow was interested in the Serbian. Krasic, later Tosic – with the army, before Vidic in Spartak, Ivanovich in Lokomotiv – the Serbian landing was a success in the RPL. However, the transfer did not take place. Matic chose “Foggy Albion”. Chelsea paid around £2m for the young midfielder.

The debut in the English Premier League took place in the match of the 13th round against Wolverhampton. The Serbian footballer appeared on the field in the second half, playing just over 20 minutes.

With Mourinho, the Serbian worked for only a year and a half, without winning anything with the new club. All the same third season for the Portuguese was interrupted in December. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed interim coach. The Norwegian Matic began to get less and less playing time.

For 5 years as part of the Red Devils, Matic played about 200 matches. In April 2022, the midfielder of the Serbian national team announced his departure from Manchester United:

“After much thought, I have decided to leave Manchester United. However, It was a great honor and privilege to play for this outstanding club. Thanks to the fans for your continued support.”