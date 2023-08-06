Major Takeaways From Meeting Of PDP Governors Forum With Atiku, Party Leadership 

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar , Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, stakeholders, and governors yesterday in Abuja, held a crucial meeting.

The meeting according to Atiku provided an opportunity for the party to examine the current state of the nation carefully and to thoughtfully articulate a pathway forward from the critical crossroads at which “we presently find ourselves”.

Below are the major takeaways from the meeting as stated in a communique issued at the end of the meeting.

1. The meeting emphasised the need for party discipline and re-iterated zero tolerance for anti-party activities and sabotage. No individual or group of individuals will be allowed to undermine the unity of the party and its processes.

2. The meeting committed to repositioning and stabilizing the party. To this end, the healing and reconciliation process are in progress and yielding results.

3. The meeting signalled that unity and loyalty are still core values of the PDP and would be rewarded.

4. All the Governors and organs of the party solidly support the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, and the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, to rescue the stolen mandate in the tribunal and would do everything lawful towards achieving this.

5. The Governors will work in partnership with the party at the states and national level to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability.

6. The meeting congratulated the party for empanelling the Campaign Councils for the off-session elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States and urged the Campaign Councils to ensure victory for the party in the three States.

7. The meeting counselled the Federal Government to show leadership in curtailing the cost of Governance. 48 Ministers and several Special Advisers and Assistants should be reduced to ensure the health of our economy.

8. The meeting advised the President, Commander in Chief and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to go into any form of war with the Republic of Niger over the recent military coup in the country, rather all tools of dialogue