Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Maina Assumes Office As New NAGGW DG

Francis Francis

Dr. Yusuf Maina Bukar, the newly-appointed Director General of the National Agency for The Great Green Wall, NAGGW, has resumed office.

Maina Bukar, whose appointment was recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, has expertise in Climate Change Adaption and Sustainable Development.

He took over from the outgoing DG, Dr. Bukar Hassan, at a brief handing over ceremony recently.

Speaking at the Agency’s Conference Room, the new NAGGW helmsman, pledged to build on the foundation and also consolidate on the ‘sterling’ achievements recorded by his predecessor, in the area of establishment of shelter belts, woodlot plantations, orchard and gardens in tertiary institutions.

Dr. Maina Bukar, who noted that he has learnt a lot from Dr. Hassan over the years, however stressed that his management team will not make promises they cannot fulfil.

He described the outgoing DG as one NAGGW Head with ‘listening ears’, who always appreciate his professional views, and inputs for the successful organization of the agency’s activities.

Earlier in his remark, Dr. Hassan, said NAGGW, under his leadership, achieved tremendous successes in terms of addressing land degradation, especially in the 11 frontline States, troubled by desertification.

He said: “Many notable feats have been recorded by our team. We achieved a lot, especially around the two key mandates of the agency, which are land restoration, and enhancing livelihood activities for citizens”.

The outgoing NAGGW boss, explained that his leadership also collaborated with many Nigerian universities for the success of NAGGW activities and programmes, while applauding the agency’s management staff for their support and cooperation.

Dr. Hassan, advised his successor to be patient as he steers the affair of NAGGW, noting that he must not also fail to provide good leadership that will take the agency to the ‘Next Level’.

