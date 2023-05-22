Madrid beat Olympiacos to become Euro League Champions

Madrid beat Olympiacos 79-78 in an epic final in Kaunas to win the Euro League.

Real Madrid became European champion for the eleventh time in the club’s history, the third time in eight years (2015, 2018 and 2023). They overcame Olympiacos, just as they did in 1995 in Zaragoza and 2015 in Madrid, in a memorable final that saw them once again pull off another feat and surpass themselves.

After the heroic win in the Euro league final against Olympiacos, Chus Mateo spoke in the press room of the Zalgirio Arena: “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs throughout the season. It’s been a very difficult season but the ending has been incredible thanks to the Euroleague. I’m really proud of the team’s spirit because they’ve stayed together, they’ve always believed they could win and they’ve never thrown the towel in.”

“When we had a bad situation such as injuries or bad defeats, the team has been more united than ever. We fought hard and stuck together and stayed alive until the end. Also in the last game, we have been able to beat a great Olympiacos team with a shot from Llull in the final seconds. I’d like to say congratulations to Olympiacos because they have had a terrific season”.

Fight until the end

“I’m happy for my whole team, who have fought since the beginning of the season, day after day. I have the greatest respect for the players. The team has overcome injuries, problems and all kinds of adverse situations”.

“After we were 0-2 in the playoffs, we came back. We then beat Barcelona in the semifinals and the final today. I have the utmost respect for my players because they deserve this and they never give up. I’m very happy and very proud of them. I’m behind all the players all the way. We’re champions because of them”.

How much does this win mean to you?

“I’ve tried to be stay focused on my job. You’re always under the magnifying glass of what people outside the club have to say due to the responsibility that comes with being Real Madrid’s coach. A lot of people have their opinion and that’s their right. It’s part of my job and I take all the criticism, it’s part of the game”.

“I’m happy because we won. A lucky shot today makes us the champions. It’s us and it’s like a fairy tale with Llull scoring the last basket. His only two points. The whole team did an excellent job, especially at the end. I’ve been lucky and fortunate to have a group that’s always stayed together and that’s the most important thing for me”.

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

