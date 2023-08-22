Mad Max Fury Star Charlize Theron Reveals the Truth About Aging

Charlize Theron on aging;

“The thing that really bums me out is that I make action movies now and if I hurt myself, I take way longer to heal than I did in my 20s. More than my face, I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow. Now, if I don’t work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can’t walk. I can’t sit down on the toilet. It’s all those very real moments.”

The award-winning actor, who is now 48 years old, said she “despise[s] the concept” that while men “age like fine wines” women age “like cut flowers”.

“I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them,” She said to Allure magazine. “I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now.”

She said of herself, “My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging.”

“People think I had a facelift, they’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like… I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.’” She added.

Charlize Theron also noted how much harder it was to shed the weight gained for roles as she became older. While losing the 40 pounds gained for shooting Monster was simply a case of “miss[ing] three meals and I was back to my normal weight”, it was a much greater challenge to lose the weight gained for Tully in 2018.

She said: “I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, ‘I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.’ And he was like, ‘You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.’”

Theron affirmed, “I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off.”