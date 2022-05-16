Monday, May 16, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates song to Megan Fox and their Unborn Child at 2022 BBMA

Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates song to Megan Fox and their Unborn Child at 2022 BBMA

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

Colson Baker, American rapper, singer, musician, and actor  professionally known as Machine Gun Kelly, has got  fans wondering whether he and Megan Fox are now married and growing their family after he revealed in a song he sang at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards night. He revealed that his song was dedicated to their “unborn child” and wife.

On Sunday 15 May, the rocker performed his song “Twin Flame” in honor of ladylove Megan Fox, to whom he referred as his “wife” onstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MGK didn’t stop the dedications there, though. Mid-song, he also shouted out the couple’s “unborn child,” sparking immediate speculation about their family plans.

Although, neither Megan nor MGK has commented further on their possible marriage or pregnancy status yet, the pair couldn’t have seemed more head over heels before the show.

 

