Transfer window is now open club has start taking action Liverpool set to sign Mac Allister and bring the mid fielder to Ann field.

Now that the Transfer Window is open Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Mac Allister has accepted personal terms to join Liverpool this week. Multiple reports indicate that the club will conduct a medical examination with the Argentine World Cup winner within the next 24 to 48 hours, as they near the finalization of a permanent deal.

Liverpool plans to sign a 24-year-old player, making them the club’s first summer acquisition in this Transfer Window. We anticipate the player’s commitment to a five-year contract that will remain valid until 2028. Trending FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal According to sport/transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will trigger his release clause, which will be less than £60/65m.

Mac Allister, during his farewell message on Instagram said it’s an honour to be the first Argentine to lift the World Cup from the English club.

“It was an honour to represent Brighton & Hove Albion FC in a World Cup but to become the first-ever World Cup winner for this club will be unforgettable (hopefully you will have more), as it will be your welcome after it.

Mac Allister also further said, despite suffering a relegation threat three years ago, their resiliency in this campaign has earned Brighton their first-ever European spot.

“3 years and a half ago, we were fighting for relegation, and today, after so much sacrifice, suffering, and work, this group will be in the history of this club for becoming the first time this club will play Europa League. “We achieved it all together and that’s why we have to feel very proud. VAMOOOOOS.”

Allister joined Brighton from the Argentine side AA Argentinos Juniors 2020/21 campaign. In his three years in Amac Stadium, he made 112 appearances with Brighton scoring 20 goals and making 9 assists.

He’s one of the few midfielders with double digits goals in the just-concluded Premier League season.

Liverpool intends to address their ongoing midfield crisis by acquiring 22-year-old OGC Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram and 22-year-old Manu Kone from Borussia Mönchengladbach. This move follows the release of Naby Keita, James Milner, and Oxlade Chamberlain as free agents.

