Luton Town FC promoted to the Premier League for the first time in club history

Luton Town FC have secured their first-ever promotion into the Premier League after beating Coventry City on penalties in the Championship play-off final yesterday at Wembley Stadium.

A decade ago, the Hatters had just finished their fourth consecutive season in the Conference Premier in seventh, the club’s lowest-ever league position.

According to ESPN, Luton Town might have to spend £10 million before the start of next season just to get their stadium to comply with Premier League regulations.

Luton Town’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu will become the first player in history to play for the same club in the National League, League 2, League 1, Championship, and Premier League if he stays this summer.

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. Trending BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied See author's posts

Share this post