‘Those whom I love I rebuke and discipline. So be zealous and repent.’ Revelation 3:19 (ESV)

We’re called to be on fire for God, to be passionate followers of Christ, and to intentional in how we live for Him. But it’s not always easy. Our faith can be pushed to the background, we can lose our motivation to seek God and we can become weighted down by things we have to face in life.

Seven churches are mentioned at the beginning of Revelation, the seventh being Laodicea. This church was told, ‘I know your deeds, that you are neither cold or hot. I wish you were either one or the other!’ (Revelation 3:15).

God doesn’t us to be lukewarm when it comes to our faith. He wants us to have zeal for Him. Zeal is enthusiasm, dedication or passion for something. In Revelation 3:19 the people were told to be zealous and repent.

And that’s exactly what we need to do too. We need to find our passion for God again. We need to get excited about Him again. God should be our top priority, the first thing we think of in the morning and the last thing before we retire at night. He should be the One we are living for. We need to repent of our lukewarm ways.

Prayer:

‘Lord, increase my passion for you. Forgive me for my lukewarm ways. I want to be found earnestly seeking you with a zeal and passion that keeps me close to you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

The Bible says to be, ‘never lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord (Romans 12:11). So how do we make sure we’re never lacking in zeal? We need to honestly look at what’s the priority in our lives.

Furthermore, we need to surround ourselves with people who are on fire for God. We need to make time to spend with God and be closer to Him. And ask Him to increase our passion. So today, let’s take the advice given to the church in Laodicea: be zealous and repent.

Be Greatly Blessed!