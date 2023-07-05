Luis Enrique Replaces Christophe Galtier As Paris St-Germain’s New Coach

Luis Enrique, a former manager of Barcelona and Spain, has been named the head coach of Paris St-Germain.

The Spaniard takes over for Christophe Galtier, who was fired despite leading the team to the Ligue 1 championship in just one season.

Before making Christophe Galtier’s firing official at the beginning of the week, PSG ultimately secured a contract termination deal with him and had Luis Enrique ready to take over.

Since being fired by Spain after their unexpected round of 16 World Cup defeat at the hands of Morocco, the Spaniard had been jobless.

However, PSG has concluded he is the best candidate to lead the club ahead because of his outstanding resume at the top level.

Galtier was held accountable for PSG’s disappointing 2022–23 season, which saw them stumble to a lackluster defense of their Ligue 1 title and leave the Champions League in the first round for the fourth time in the previous six seasons.

Having been hired until at least the end of the 2024–25 season, Luis Enrique will be under pressure to turn the Parisians into serious contenders for the most coveted title in European football.

At Barcelona, where he led them to a historic triple in his first season in command at Camp Nou in 2014–15, Luis Enrique previously won the Champions League.

He left Catalonia in the summer of 2017 after collecting a total of nine trophies during his tenure there.

The following year, Spain came calling, and he was on the sidelines for 44 games for the national team, recording 24 victories along with 11 draws and nine defeats.

Under his direction, La Roja made it to the Euro 2024 semifinals, but they fell short in Qatar last year.

Luis Enrique will now set about making his mark on the PSG squad, with Kylian Mbappe expected to join them despite a contract dispute.

