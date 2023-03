Ntethelelo means forgiveness, but who could FORGIVE

that instructor for letting Nonhlanhla pass her driving lesson

when she failed to stop in front of red lights. RED LIGHTS. Really?

Of course some nosey witnesses said it had something

to do with the smart brushing of his leg when she was changing

to second gear. Nonhlanhla means luck. Does it get any luckier than that?

10 total views, 10 views today