Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind

It changes everything as days become longer

When love enters, victims seem dumb and blind

It makes who perfect as everyone else gets wronger

Love builds a soothing home in your head

Where this particular someone moves into

Settles in and lives rent free undead

At the expense of your emotion and thoughts too

Love paints a vision and taints a judgment

It makes gentle everything it sets foot on

Love paves ways where ways are absent

It creates with mouth the moon, stars and the sun

Love is a girl child – innocent and beautiful

It is young, meek and ready to blossom

Love is an old man – drunk and wonderful

It is antique, infinite and then bothersome

Love is very jealous, Love is very kind

It turns party to war and war to party

Love scares away hate then finds peace

It triumphs everything and holds authority

Chikamso Okoye

29/07/2022.