Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind
It changes everything as days become longer
When love enters, victims seem dumb and blind
It makes who perfect as everyone else gets wronger
Love builds a soothing home in your head
Where this particular someone moves into
Settles in and lives rent free undead
At the expense of your emotion and thoughts too
Love paints a vision and taints a judgment
It makes gentle everything it sets foot on
Love paves ways where ways are absent
It creates with mouth the moon, stars and the sun
Love is a girl child – innocent and beautiful
It is young, meek and ready to blossom
Love is an old man – drunk and wonderful
It is antique, infinite and then bothersome
Love is very jealous, Love is very kind
It turns party to war and war to party
Love scares away hate then finds peace
It triumphs everything and holds authority
Chikamso Okoye
29/07/2022.
Hot Gist
- Importance of dentures in oral functions and aesthetics
- “I was disappointed by [Wole Soyinka’s] uncharacteristic silence between 2015 and 2019” – Farooq Kperogi
- “When I make a Mistake, it’s a Beauty” Fiorella H. La Guardia
- “The precise mechanism of action in chloroquine is poorly understood”, Pharmacist Iniobong Usen
Leave a Reply