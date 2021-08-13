Love Wins Again As Samuel Weds Heartthrob, Shirley

Alexa Ranking as of 13/08/21
Stanley Ugagbe | August 13, 2021
It was a reverberating moment of total excitement on Saturday 31st July, 2021 at Delta State’s major city, Warri, when Omobude E. Samuel tied the knot with his damsel, Okito E. Shirley.
The lovebirds, Samuel, an indigene of Ohe-ni-isi in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State and Shirley, an indigene of Jakpa Quarters, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of of Delta State were declared husband and wife at Church of God Mission, Warri, before heading to Canewood Hotels for reception.
In the dignitary-laden ceremony, the elated couple thrilled their guests in well calculated dance steps and got the crowd leaping to their feet to applaud them.
For Samuel, the ceremony was a testament of God’s handiwork in his life. In a brief chat with Stanley Ugagbe of The News Chronicle, he said “Meeting Shirley was by divine arrangement and it has been an exciting and rewarding journey with her since we started dating in 2018. I feel fulfilled and complete getting married to her and I am so happy.
“Shirley is a complete definition of my ideal woman and I love her with all my strength, might, body and soul. She is my world and with her by my side, everything is achievable”.
On her part, Shirley, who had smiles all over face, expressed joy over the ceremony. “I feel so happy getting married to my husband. Everything went as planned and I am so happy to be called Mrs. Samuel.”
The couple expressed gratitude to God for the success of the ceremony and also thanked their guests who came from far and near to rejoice with them.
