308 views | Francis Azuka | August 21, 2021
A Nigerian man has taken to the public to seek advise on what to do over his reawakened love for his colleague’s former girlfriend.
In a post, while explaining the situation, the man sought counsels of the public.
Read the post below:
There is this lady who recently joined our organization. She caught my attention but I wanted to take things slow. Later I got to know that my other colleague at work had already spoken to this lady and they had been having serious romance. I had to cut off every affections though the lady in question and I later became best friends.
Fast forward to the present day, they broke up and the babe had been trying to gather herself. I cunningly asked her if she could work things out with the guy but she bluntly said no.
The issue here now is that I’ve been developing serious affection for her again though during our chats before their breakup I had told her I developed feelings for her but my other colleague was faster than I in approaching her of which she said I should have told her about it.
This lady ticks every boxes I want in a woman.
Kindly advice me…
