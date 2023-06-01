Love Scam Sends Innocent to Jail

Justice A.A Bello of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna, has convicted one Nnamdi Orji Innocent (aka Christian Dominic Allen) for a Love scam on a one-count charge bordering on cybercrime.

The defendant was arrested by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after intelligence linked him to suspicious internet fraud activities around Karji area, Kaduna State.

Upon arrest, the defendant confessed to have created a Google chat account with his IPhone 11 using the identities of one Christian Dominic Allen, Hobson Lunsford and Genero Westpal in chatting with his foreign victims and received a gift card worth Two Hundred Dollars ($200).

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Justice Bello convicted and sentenced him to N100, 000.00 fine.

He is also to forfeit an Apple iPhone 11, Sanyi Sound System and Skyrun Refrigerator.

The convict has restituted the sum of $200 (Two Hundred USD) to the victim through EFCC.

