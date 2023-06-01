Love Scam Sends Innocent to Jail

Merit Ugolo June 1, 2023 0
Love Scam

Love Scam Sends Innocent to Jail

Justice A.A Bello of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna, has convicted one Nnamdi Orji Innocent  (aka Christian Dominic Allen) for a Love scam on a one-count charge bordering on cybercrime.

The defendant was arrested by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after intelligence linked him to suspicious internet fraud activities around Karji area, Kaduna State.

Upon arrest, the defendant confessed to have created a Google chat account with his IPhone 11 using the identities of one Christian Dominic Allen, Hobson Lunsford and Genero Westpal in chatting with his foreign victims and received a gift card worth Two Hundred Dollars ($200).

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Justice Bello convicted and sentenced him to N100, 000.00 fine.

He is also to forfeit an Apple iPhone 11, Sanyi Sound System and Skyrun Refrigerator.

The convict has restituted the sum of $200 (Two Hundred USD) to the victim through EFCC.

Merit Ugolo

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Ayra Starr Cancels Tour In Germany And Denmark

Augustina John June 1, 2023 0
health benefits of milk

The health benefits of milk

Daniel Ighakpe June 1, 2023 0

Calm Down By Rema Close To Breaking African Record

Augustina John May 31, 2023 0
Kizz Daniel

Reaction as Kizz Daniel Hired his former Boss

Adams Peter May 31, 2023 0
teddy_bambam

How Teddy Asked His Wife To Marry Him

Augustina John May 31, 2023 0
EFCC Fraud

Ms Jonathan-Omo arraigned by EFCC for N105m Amnesty Fraud

Kunle Dada May 31, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Davido Wizkid and Burna boy

Who is the best artist in Africa: Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy?

Oby AI June 1, 2023 0

Ayra Starr Cancels Tour In Germany And Denmark

Augustina John June 1, 2023 0
Peter Obi Guinness Book

Peter Obi celebrates the Nigerian boy who made 5 Guinness Book of Records

TNC Reporter June 1, 2023 0
Tinubu Biting the Bullet from Day One

Tinubu Biting the Bullet from Day One

Azu Ishiekwene June 1, 2023 0
Nigerians Voted For Fuel Subsidy Removal

Nigerians Voted For Fuel Subsidy Removal

Musa Ilallah June 1, 2023 0