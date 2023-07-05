Path The News Chronicle » Entertainment » Love, Lust & Other Things: Reactions trail new movie trailer.

Love, Lust & Other Things: Reactions trail new movie trailer.

Augustina John July 5, 2023 0
Love Lust & Other

How many guys for Osas o. Different Reactions to the new movie Trailer.

Many people have been talking about a video of prominent Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his coworker Osas Ighodaro kissing in a sensual manner in a recent movie teaser online.

The new film Love, Lust & Other Things, starring Osas Ighodaro and Kunle Remi, will be released in theaters on July 7th, 2023.

The romance film, which is directed by Kayode Kasum, is about a newly divorced woman who embarks on a quest for self-discovery to determine what she truly desires in terms of love, sex, and money.

In the viral teaser, Ramsey Noah, Kunle Remi, and Wale Ojo are in a love triangle with Osas Ighodaro, who plays a successful real estate broker in the film.

The sexual moment when Kunle Remi and Osas Ighodaro go close and lock lips is, nevertheless, partially seen in the movie trailer.

How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria
Trending
How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Efe Irele, Warri Pikin, Gloria Anozie, Yakubu Mohammed Med, and other well-known people are seen in the video.

Due to the actress’ many associations with well-known Nigerian musician Wizkid, the footage of Kunle Remi and Osas Ighodaro sharing passionate kisses sparked a range of reactions.

 

See Comments here:

 

purplepanthercraft: KR na real ashewo! He gets paid for ki*sing ladies 😂😂smart guy.

oke.misola: Kunle Don collect person wife again?

ogayipeaceCan’t wait to watch this movie just Dey do kissing fthingz and collect person’s wife😄😄😄.

sallydiamond30: Abeg eee u guys will act and leave those in diaspora ok where can we watch it now they will say only in cinema oh pls 🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶.

essentials_by_lawlars:  This kunle dey enjoy pa!!

_f.o.l.a.s.h.a.d.e: @kunleremiofficial Always love doing THINGzzz😂.

bosehvision: How many guys for Osas o.

 

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

the hazard level of Nigeria

All you need to know about the hazard level of Nigeria

Esther Salami July 5, 2023 0
Hilda's Visit to Oba's Palace

“Next thing she’s 6th wife”…  Nigerians react to Hilda’s Visit to Oba’s Palace

Augustina John July 5, 2023 0
Calabar

Calabar: The Tourist Magnet

Esther Salami July 4, 2023 0
Johnny Drille wedding

Johnny Drille sets internet on fire with secret wedding

Augustina John July 4, 2023 0
Gloria Carter Roxanne Wilshire

Gloria Carter, Jay Z’s Mum, weds Roxanne Wilshire, her lifelong girlfriend, in a lavish ceremony

Augustina John July 4, 2023 0
BlaqBonez Asake

Rapper BlaqBonez appreciates Asake…

Augustina John July 4, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Luis Enrique Replaces Christophe Galtier As Paris St-Germain’s New Coach

Ken Ibenne July 5, 2023 0

Mason Mount was the big reason I joined Chelsea – Benjamin Chilwell

Oladimeji Adeoye July 5, 2023 0
Diphtheria Prevention

Diphtheria and Prevention: Key Points

Esther Salami July 5, 2023 0
raping 13-year-old girl

Visually impaired man to be detained for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl

Kunle Dada July 5, 2023 0
Jamb Score Controversy

JUST IN: Mmesoma Finally Opens Up on Jamb Score Controversy

Adekunle Taofeek July 5, 2023 0