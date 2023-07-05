Love, Lust & Other Things: Reactions trail new movie trailer.

How many guys for Osas o. Different Reactions to the new movie Trailer.

Many people have been talking about a video of prominent Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his coworker Osas Ighodaro kissing in a sensual manner in a recent movie teaser online.

The new film Love, Lust & Other Things, starring Osas Ighodaro and Kunle Remi, will be released in theaters on July 7th, 2023.

The romance film, which is directed by Kayode Kasum, is about a newly divorced woman who embarks on a quest for self-discovery to determine what she truly desires in terms of love, sex, and money.

In the viral teaser, Ramsey Noah, Kunle Remi, and Wale Ojo are in a love triangle with Osas Ighodaro, who plays a successful real estate broker in the film.

The sexual moment when Kunle Remi and Osas Ighodaro go close and lock lips is, nevertheless, partially seen in the movie trailer.

Efe Irele, Warri Pikin, Gloria Anozie, Yakubu Mohammed Med, and other well-known people are seen in the video.

Due to the actress’ many associations with well-known Nigerian musician Wizkid, the footage of Kunle Remi and Osas Ighodaro sharing passionate kisses sparked a range of reactions.

See Comments here:

purplepanthercraft: KR na real ashewo! He gets paid for ki*sing ladies 😂😂smart guy.

oke.misola: Kunle Don collect person wife again?

ogayipeace: Can’t wait to watch this movie just Dey do kissing fthingz and collect person’s wife😄😄😄.

sallydiamond30: Abeg eee u guys will act and leave those in diaspora ok where can we watch it now they will say only in cinema oh pls 🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶🚶.

essentials_by_lawlars: This kunle dey enjoy pa!!

_f.o.l.a.s.h.a.d.e: @kunleremiofficial Always love doing THINGzzz😂.

bosehvision: How many guys for Osas o.

