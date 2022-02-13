It’s the month of love! And guess what? It is also the coldest month of the year, a perfect time to cuddle up and whisper sweet nothings in each other’s ears filled with thoughts of love. A perfect time to warm ourselves with a steaming cup of tea whilst resting in the comfort of our lover’s arms. Or even just a perfect time to share moments of genial relaxation far away from the chaos of our daily lives.

A gift is an emotional connect, a form of love if you’d like to add.

What are you gifting the ones you cherish?

While we let you give that question a thought, we want you to remember that it is important to determine whose happiness you’re trying to maximize when you give a gift.

If it’s the recipient’s happiness, give what that person would like the most. If it’s your own happiness, give whatever makes you happiest to give. And if it’s the happiness of the relationship that you’re most concerned about, consider under what conditions would this person remember and think about you? If you’re buying multiple gifts for a single person, say the person you love or your child, you can try a mix of requested and ‘surprise’ presents.

Giving gifts is a surprisingly complex and important part of human interaction, helping define relationships and strengthen bonds with family and friends. As long as you recognize that those gifts are really for you, as much as they are for the receiver, then you’re on the right track.

Love is the gift we can give each other that has no price tag. Its value cannot be quantified. It is the gift that lies in each one of us ready to be received and unwrapped by its grateful recipient.