Love for your wife should not be based on mood, Expert tells men

Popular Nigerian Relationship Expert, Reno Omokri has revealed what married men must do to have a stable home.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide who is also a Pastor, said men should love their wives from their heart, stressing that the love should not be determined by mood.

He wrote:

Dear husband,

For your home to be stable, you must love your wife from your heart, not from your mood. Love her even if she is moody. Love her even if you are moody. You set the tone in the home, not her.

Don’t respond to her moods. Respond to your wedding vows! In fact, your mood should not affect your work ethics. Go to work. Resume at your place of business. Treat your customers right. Smile and play with them even when you are not in the mood.

If it is a job, treat yourself boss and colleagues with respect. Success in relationships and business will not come until your goals and vision matter to you more than your moods.

Like this: Like Loading...