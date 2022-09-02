In order to raise intellectuals for national development, the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, are working together.

When he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the NLTF, Dr. Bello Maigari, in Abuja, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, the director general of NIPSS, made this known.

In order to create a better society, he claimed that cooperation in the fields of education and intellectual growth needed to be strengthened.

He stated that while there are many intelligent and smart people in Nigeria who are now unemployed, raising the nation to new heights was a job that required teamwork and shared duties.

In his response, the head of the NLTF said that the fund had received around 30 requests for educational assistance from universities and other higher education institutions.

Such requests, according to him, were a result of the fact that many institutions lacked social amenities and a supportive study atmosphere.

He gave his guest the assurance that the group would work together and have his or her support to make learning and research concrete and to fulfill its mission of advancing intellectual development and fostering peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.