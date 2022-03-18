Lost In An Immersive Experience

After a day`s long and hectic hours at work,

he took the weight off his feet on the loose lip

of a crying chair which had lost its coziness,

immersed, ensconced in a timeless thriller

with incredible complex characters grounded

in relevant and relatable themes, characters

that puffed intrigue, adventure and suspense

on each and every page because the storyline

was hypnotic, dynamic and engaged a reader

with a solid sense of time, touch and place;

for Ndlovu, an avowed devourer of masterpieces,

it were as if the book had a blend of visuals , sound

and technology to deliver haunting and winning worlds,

yet it was the power of an immersive experience that hauled

him into other real or imagined lively environments or planets,

that enabled him to inhabit ,visualize and interact with them in style.