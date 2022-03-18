Lost In An Immersive Experience

After a day`s long and hectic hours at work,
he took the weight off his feet on the loose lip
of a crying chair which had lost its coziness,
immersed, ensconced in a timeless thriller
with incredible complex characters grounded
in relevant and relatable themes, characters
that puffed intrigue, adventure and suspense
on each and every page because the storyline
was hypnotic, dynamic and engaged a reader
with a solid sense of time, touch and place;
for Ndlovu, an avowed devourer of masterpieces,
it were as if the book had a blend of visuals , sound
and technology to deliver haunting and winning worlds,
yet it was the power of an immersive experience that hauled
him into other real or imagined lively environments or planets,
that enabled him to inhabit ,visualize and interact with them in style.
Leave a Reply