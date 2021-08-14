Saturday, August 14, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Losses to floods in Niger Republic worry Buhari

108 views | Stanley Ugagbe | August 14, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with President Mohammed Bazoum, government and people of Niger Republic over devastating floods that have left many dead and affected homes.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, Buhari said losses reported from Niger Republic in the last two days were very vast and disturbing, while also taking note of flooding in many parts of the world, including some states in Nigeria.

The President affirmed that natural disasters are symptoms of climate change which all countries, including Nigeria, have committed to taking measures to prevent the adverse effects.

“President Buhari prays for all the departed souls and affected families,” the statement said.

