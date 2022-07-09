(Jesus) who Himself bore our sins in His own body on the tree, that we, having died to sins, might live for righteousness—by whose stripes you were healed. 1 Peter 2:24 (NKJV).

You and I were healed, and we are healed but sometimes it takes a lesson to teach us this truth. The world, the flesh and the devil try very hard to stop us from believing in this miracle. But it is true, and it has been accomplished by Jesus Christ for over 2000 years. I had a hard time grasping this at first but, I learned…the hard way! Maybe you will learn from my experience.

Piercing my spirit, confusing my mind and causing my flesh to fail, my attitude towards everyone and everything around me was deadly. I was sick. Frustrated and annoyed with things not going my way, I had become intensely grieved at how other people were (not) doing things.

Little annoyances grew and led to irritation, which led to frustration which led to grieving, i.e., taking this negativity into my heart. My attitude was all about me and how I thought everyone else should behave. My recovery depended on a change of heart.

An annoyance can snowball into illness, so release it to the Lord before it goes any further. When I allowed God to turn His searchlight into my heart, He showed me many attitudes and ways of thinking that I had to drop if I was to be totally healed. His love and mercy changed me, and I am whole today!

Prayer:

Lord, I need Your healing touch. I believe what Your Word says. Show me any areas that you need to change in my thinking and in my attitudes in order that I may be whole. Thank You for loving me. In Jesus’ Name, amen.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

May this story feed your faith in God’s love for you and in His healing power. I can see in retrospect how He loved me and taught me all the way through this. Before, I believed in my head what the Bible says, “By His stripes we WERE healed”. Now it is a deep conviction. Hallelujah, what a Savior!

Be Greatly Blessed!