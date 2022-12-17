“Turn to me and be gracious to me, for I am lonely and afflicted.” *– Psalm 25:16 ESV*

According to a recent study, more than half of all US adults consider themselves lonely. Loneliness can be crippling. It can lead to depression and create an atmosphere of anxiety.

Loneliness is a problem for people of all races and income levels, and it impacts both men and women. Surprisingly, those who are young are more likely to feel lonely than those who are elderly.

Parents or guardians are particularly prone to loneliness, perhaps because of the impact of being apart from family members who have moved away from home. Physical ailments are another barometer. Those with health issues are much more likely to feel lonely.

Loneliness can be a problem during the Christmas holidays as people remember special days from the past. They miss relationships and happier times, and they feel left out.

If you know someone who is lonely, reach out to them during this time of year. Phone them. Visit them. Pray with them. Invite them to church. Bring them a meal.

How about you? If you face loneliness, remember that God is with you right now. Fill your mind and heart with His Word. Spend time with Him in prayer. Confess His promises. Worship and praise Him. Sing songs and hymns of faith.

If you are able, reach out to other believers in your church or community. Seek Christian fellowship. Seek to be an instrument for the Lord, and minister to the lonely.

*Reflection Question:*

How can you practically reach out to a lonely person this season?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for being with me. Speak to me. Use me to encourage others. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Psalm 25