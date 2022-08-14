Chelsea hosted former boss Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge in their second game of the season in the English Premier League. Both teams jostled for their second victory following their first triumph. Chelsea got control of the first half and second half with 68% and 62% possession against 32% and 38% that Tottenham had.

Kalidou Koulibaly scored Chelsea’s first goal in the 18th minute following Kai Havertz’s attempt on target.

Loftus Cheek missed an opportunity to extend Chelsea’s lead to 2-0 from Joeginho’s delivery just one minute to end the first half.

Chelsea returned into the second half spirited, starting better than Tottenham. Raheem Sterling had a brilliant chance to add up a goal in the 60th minute while Kane missed a clear chance.

In the 67th minute, Hodjberg equalized Tottenham through Jorginho’s error in the 16 yards (ca. 15 m). There was controversy and protests by Chelsea players on a challenge on Harvetz just before the goal. Conte’s celebration angered Thomas Tuchel with both of them having a dispute on the touchline, both managers were booked after the little feud.

76 minutes Chelsea returned with another goal, this time from their trusted right-back Reece James.

Harry Kane equalized at the 95th minute to salvage a point for Tottenham. Both teams shared points at full time.

The feud between managers continued after full time with a red card unleashed by Anthony Taylor on both managers.

Chelsea will travel to Leeds United next week, while Tottenham will entertain Wolves.