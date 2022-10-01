Arsenal hosted neighbours Tottenham in the early kick-off of a game in the English Premier League at the Fly Emirates Stadium. Arsenal lost to Tottenham away last season, a result that denied Arteta’s men a place in the UCL this season. Today was a reprisal for the Gunners, who won by 3-1 at home. Arsenal extended their lead on the log with 21 points after 8 games, edging Tottenham in the London derby.

Arsenal took the lead in the 21st minute through Thomas Partey’s strike. Harry Kane neutralized the score line to 1-1 just after 8 minutes. Three minutes into the second, Gabriel took advantage of Tottenham’s goalkeeper error to strike in for Arsenal. Xhaka scored in 66th minute.

Emerson Royal was sent off for his unfriendly foul on Gabriel Martinelli which reduced Tottenham to 10.