Profoundly, in the words of Sir Terence David John Pratchett OBE, an English humourist, satirist, and author of fantasy novels, especially comical works. He had famously said: “No one is actually dead until the ripples they cause in the world die away.” “I believe everyone should have a good death,” he tells NPR’s Steve Inskeep. “You know, with your grandchildren around you, a bit of sobbing. Because after all, tears are appropriate on a death bed. And you say goodbye to your loved ones, making certain that one of them has been left behind to look after the shop.” our immortality comes from becoming part of something which lives on after our death.

Today in history, the D-Day – Queen Elizabeth II of the House of Windsor died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, 8th of September – ending a 70-year reign as the monarch of the United Kingdom and the British Commonwealth. Elizabeth II (Elizabeth Alexandra Mary; 21 April 1926 – 8 September 2022) was Queen of the United Kingdom and of 14 other sovereign countries from 6 February 1952 until her death. Her reign of 70 years and seven months is the longest of any British monarch. The goal isn’t to live forever, it’s to create something that will, and you certainly did that your majesty. Rest in peace our Queen.

Queen Elizabeth is pictured on the currency of 35 countries around the world. She’s the only living monarch to have her likeness on so many different country’s coins and bills and holds the Guinness World Record for most currencies featuring the same individual. Put her face on the currency in multiple countries. On the accession of Queen Elizabeth, her son Prince Charles became heir apparent; he was named prince of Wales on July 26, 1958, and was so invested on July 1, 1969. Prince Charles has been heir apparent to the throne since he was three years old. Today [8 September] he has become King, following the sad passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. At the age of 73, Prince Charles was the oldest (and most longstanding) heir apparent to the throne, having been first in line since 1952.

With the Queen’s eldest son and heir, the former Prince Charles, becoming king, (King Charles III), the line of succession has shifted. King Charles III, the new monarch of the country, also as the next Commonwealth leader. With deepest sense of honor and solemnity: goodnight our Queen and welcome King Charles III.

