The League Management Company has revealed the starting date for the 2022-23 season. The season is expected to commence on 23 September 2022 and end on 18 June 2023. According to LMC, all matches are scheduled for weekends to accommodate weekday matches for other tournaments. Although, the date is subject to change.

Last season was the shortest season ever in history. Rivers United made history, claiming the league with the highest point tally of 77.

Remo Stars made history, qualifying for their first-ever Continental spot after going 4 points ahead of Kwara United. Remo Stars gained promotion last season from NNL.

Katsina, Heartland, Kano Pillars and MFM all suffered Relegation.

As it stands, Doma United of Gombe and Bendel Insurance of Edo state are certified to play in the NPFL following their qualifications from NNL.