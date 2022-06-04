LMC fines Remo Star and Shooting Star N3mn each for assault on journalists and match officials

The League Management Company has sanctioned Remo Stars of Ogun state and Shooting Stars of Ibadan over misconduct by its fans and breaches in securities during their games. During match day 31, Shooting Stars fans and some management crew of the club were involved in instigating violence against match officials and journalists after their frustrated 1-1 draw against Remo at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan. A video that went viral after the game showed how the 3SC fans attacked a popular journalist, Tobi Samuel violently.

They have been fined 3 m and have been asked to pay compensation money of around 500 thousand to the journalist assaulted. Furthermore, their fans have been banned from the Stadium until the end of the season.

Remo Star also was fined 3 m for breach in security during their game against Kano pillars on match day 30 at Remo Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun.

The game between Niger Tornadoes and Lobi Stars was abandoned due to security challenges during round 31. LMC has ordered that Niger Tornadoes put adequate security in place if they must continue to play their home games in the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna. They have also been advised to play the fixture, which will be rearranged without fans in the stadium.

A statement released by LMC via their Facebook page reads:

“After reviewing the match reports for MatchDay 31 between Shooting Stars and Remo Stars at Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, the LMC found 3SC to be in breach of Rule B13.52 whereby it failed to provide and ensure effective security leading to the breakdown of order after the match, Rule B8.21 in that the club failed to provide adequate security for match officials before, during and after the match resulting in the harassment and intimidation of the Referee.

Shooting Stars was also charged with breach of Rule C1.1 for failure to contain and control their fans after the match resulting in disturbances including the attacking of a Media Personnel, Adepoju Tobi, an act capable of bringing the game to disrepute. The club is also charged with breach of the peace agreement brokered by the LMC between the two clubs regarding guaranteeing peace, order, and fair play during matches between the two.

The Club has been fined a total of N3m plus an N500,000 compensation to Mr Adepoju for lost valuables and medical bills and their stadium has been closed to fans for the remaining fixtures of the season while a further breach will lead to their being directed to play outside the Southwest. 3SC also stands the risk of two points deduction to last for a probational period ending with the season while the Media Officer, Tosin Omojola and Kits Manager, Mr Majolagbe Kolawale have been expelled from all NPFL related activities for a minimum period of 12 months in the first instance.

In another summary jurisdiction exercise, the LMC fined Remo Stars N2m for breaches of Rule 13.18, B8.21 in the course of their MatchDay 30 fixture in Ikenne against Kano Pillars. The League body said it found that some unidentified persons encroached on to the restricted area and harassed Match Officials in breach of Rule 13.18 and failure to provide adequate security for Match Officials before, during and after the match resulting in the harassment and intimidation of the Match Officials

Remo Stars were fined N1m for each of the breaches, stadium closure to fans for their next two home matches and a suspended two points deduction for a probationary period lasting for the remainder of the season.

In another development, the LMC said it is reviewing the circumstances leading to the abandoning of the MatchDay 31 fixture in Kaduna between hosts, Niger Tornadoes and Lobi Stars and ruled that the date will be fixed for the clubs to play the remaining period of the match.

In its communication to the Chairman of Niger Tornadoes, the LMC directed that the club take urgent steps to upgrade MatchDay security at the stadium and to play their next home match at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium without admitting fans.

Still, on the Tornadoes vs Lobi Stars match, the LMC warned the Chairman of Lobi Stars to restrain some club officials from further unguarded statements which negate a circular issued to clubs on February 24, 2022, frowning at such statements that are capable of bringing the game to disrepute. ‎

The two clubs and match officials have been invited for an investigative hearing at the LMC office in Abuja on Monday, June 6.”