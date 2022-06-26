LMC fines Kano Pillars 2.250m, suspends Chairman Surajo Yahaya indefinitely for misconduct

During an NPFL rescheduled game between Kano Pillar and Dakadda FC days ago, TNC news reported the gross misconduct displayed by fans of Kano Pillars and the club Chairman Mr Surajo Yahaya. In a video circulating around the social media, Mr Suraj punched a lineman for awarding a late goal against his club. The mixed reaction made the officiating referees reconsider their decision to withdraw the goal.

An action which League Management Company had frowned at since the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

With regard to the horrendous event, LMC has slammed Pillars with a fine of 2.250 m and a N500,000 compensation be paid to LMC delegate Uchenna Iyoke who lost valuables during the heinous event.

Chairman Surajo Yahaya has been suspended indefinitely for his assault on assistant referee Olalekan Daramola. He will also be prosecuted for his transgression LMC declared.

In a statement LMC revealed that:

“Kano Pillars have been charged for breaching the NPFL22 Framework & Rules during the course of the match vs Dakkada on June 23, 2022.

Kano Pillars failed to control their officials & ensure proper conduct at all times which resulted in the assault of a match official.

Kano Pillars chairman Surajo Yahaya also assaulted a match official Daramola Olalekan (assistant referee 1) with his conduct capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

The Kano club are fined N1m for failing to ensure proper conduct of their officials in obvious disregard of NPFL Framework & Rules as well as the assurance letter issued by the Kano State Commissioner of Police on June 8, 2022.

A further N1m fine is imposed on Kano Pillars for the assault on a match official. The club are also fined N250,000 being compensation for the assaulted match official.

Kano Pillars chairman Suraj Yahaya is expelled from the league with immediate effect. The club are to follow up on the arrest of the offending official to ensure his full prosecution in furtherance of the police report lodged by the match officials on June 23, 2022.

In the event of any further similar breach of the League Rules regarding the assault of Match Officials, Kano Pillars shall forfeit 2 points from the points accruing to the club, in addition to any other sanctions that may be deemed appropriate in the circumstance.

LMC delegate Uchenna Iyoke will get a compensation of N500,000 for lost valuables in the course of the Kano Pillars v Dakkada match.”

“LMC has called for the review of the performance of match officials in the Kano Pillars v Dakkada game. The officials are Ayatu Mohammed – Centre Ref, Daramola Olalekan – Assistant Ref 1 and Nura Ali – Assistant Ref 2.

There is also a call for the review of the standard and quality of performance of the match commissioner Hon. A. S. Luya during the course of the Kano Pillars v Dakkada match.”