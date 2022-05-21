Saturday, May 21, 2022
LMC cancels two Remo Stars players’ registration following their involvement in match-fixing

Oladimeji Adeoye

Two Remo Stars player’s registration has been cancelled from participating in the NPFL following their involvement in a match-fixing that occurred last season between Inter Allies and Ashanti Gold. The cancellation levelled on Okpe Andy and Isah Aliyu came after the Ghana Football Association panel spearheaded by Osei Kwadwo Adow indicted both players during the discipline investigation.

Andy Okpe and Aliyu Isah were part of the Inter Allies team that planned a fixed match with Ashanti Gold last season. Videos of players’ negligence and poor approaches to the game were littered on the internet, Ghanian Football Association has reacted angrily to the actions.

During the 34 games of the season of 2020-21, Ashanti Gold hosted bottom team Inter Allies at the Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi. Ashanti Gold pummelled Inter Allies to 7-0 in a game suspected and confirmed to have been fixed. According to the league table of last season, Ashanti would have been relegated should they have failed to win with a high goal margin. So, it seems easy for both teams to negotiate a fixed match, with Inter Allies already relegated.

Ghanaian Football Association leveled a stiffened sanction on both Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies after the disciplinary panel set up by the Association confirmed that the match was fixed after extensive investigation. The clubs were placed on fine, and coaches and some players involved have been suspended indefinitely.

Andy Okpe is Remo Star’s top scorer this season with 10 goals. His resplendent form has helped Remo stay in a CAF tournament spot after game 28 in the NPFL. Aliyu Isah was included in the 30-man list of home-based players invited by Super Eagles to participate in the forthcoming friendly against Ecuador and Mexico.

Reacting to this awful act, LMC said it’s discovered that the affected players at the point of registration failed to provide critical information about their status. Hence their registration has been cancelled and are therefore disqualified to participate in the NPFL. Both players involved have been summoned by the League Management Company for further clarification.

