244 views | Stanley Ugagbe | May 9, 2021
Living in Bondage star, Georgina Onuoha has averred that using foul means to make quick money cannot be a hustle.
Onuoha, who hails from Anambra, took to her Instagram to say that until people begin to differentiate between ill-gotten wealth and actual wealth built on integrity, things will continue to get sour.
”There is respect and dignity in labor that you built and worked for with honesty and truthfulness.
Stop worshiping criminals stealing money meant to build roads, hospitals, schools, clean water, electricity and basic infrastructure in your communities and country.
“Remember that that slay Queen you are worshiping on social is eating money given to her by public office holders meant to pay your fathers retirement and pay doctors and teachers so they don’t go on strike in your community.
“Until we begin to differentiate between ill gotten wealth and actual wealth built on integrity, we will continue to be our own worst nightmare”.
“Fraud is not hustle. Manipulating others to make illicit money is not hustle. No matter how you sugarcoat it, you’re a THIEF”.
Remember me