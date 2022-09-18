Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Twenty-Fifth Sunday of the Year, C – September 18, 2022.

Readings: Amos 8:4-7, 13-14; Responsorial Psalm Ps 113: 1-2.4-8.R.v.17); 1 Tim 2:-1-8; Gospel Lk. 16:1-13.

In the first reading the Prophet Amos warns Christians about the ways of “the children of this age.” The second reading presents God as an unbiased umpire who “desires all men to be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth.” The Prophet Amos challenges contemporary Prophets and indeed all Christians to speak truth to power and ensure freedom. The gospel reading presents the story of the rich man and his astute servant. The rich man knew the servant he employed otherwise he would have sacked him immediately. We are charged to live for others even as we embrace shrewdness in our preparation for heaven.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, today’s reflection titled “Living for Others” is built around using our time, treasure and talent for building meaningful human and divine relationships that would be beneficial in the long run. Our liturgy further cautions Christians on their attitude towards possessions and use of material wealth for selfish reasons even as it calls attention to seeking divine riches where neither thieves nor moth can steal or destroy (Matthew 6:19-20).

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Amos 8:4-7) the Prophet Amos warns Christians against the ways of “the children of this age” which is the way of the world. He stresses that these shrewd ways include, trampling upon the needy, bringing the poor of the land to a ratchet end, being deceitful with false balances, buying the poor for silver and the needy for a pair of sandals and selling the refuse of wheat.

The second reading (1 Tim. 2:-1-8) presents God as an unbiased umpire who “desires all men to be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth…” It indicates that truth means growing in the awareness of heavenly values for “the children of light” as opposed to those of the world.

The gospel reading (Lk. 16:1-13) presents the story of the rich man and his astute servant. We are not sure if the rich man in the gospel is God since most Lucan narratives present God on the side of the poor. However, what is suggestive is that the rich man knew the servant he employed otherwise he would have sacked him immediately he heard the guy was wasting his resources.

Pastoral Lessons

Work for Social Justice: In a world that is fragmented by injustices, wars, hunger and disease, the Prophet Amos challenges contemporary Prophets and indeed all Christians to speak truth to power and ensure freedom everywhere as well as equitable distribution of the earth’s resources. Be Shrewd in Matters of the Kingdom: Much as the children of this world are shrewd in matters of this world, children of the kingdom are challenged to be wise about matters of the kingdom by seeking it above all else bearing in mind the words of scripture: “Seek ye first of the kingdom of God and its righteousness…” (Matthew 6:33). Prepare for the Future: By giving the servant a window of opportunity to prepare his accounts, both the rich man and his servant had the opportunity to prepare for the future – an indication that we must spend time in deciding where we would spend eternity since God is an unbiased umpire who “desires all men to be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth” as the second reading states. Shun Recklessness: The gospel reveals that the servant was unfaithful from start to finish because he developed a squandermania character of looting his Master’s possessions and grew old in doing evil – This calls us to shun recklessness in which ever form. Keep Beneficial Friendships: The saying goes, “tell me your friends and I will tell you who you are.” Instead of dissipating energy and resources in only acquiring material wealth, education and career, we are urged to also maintain beneficial friendships and relationships that are edifying and soul-lifting.

Summary Lines

Conclusion

When others are counting their “blessings” and how successful they are, it is important for the Christian to always consider such as mere fleeting things. Conversely, he or she should remember the lyrics of the popular chorus: “…When you look at others with their lands and gold, think that Christ has promised you his reward untold…” While shrewdness belongs to the world, divine wisdom belongs to the kingdom. As such, we must realize that God does not call us to be shrewd because shrewdness is of the devil; rather, he is calling us to be faithful because fidelity is of God. In fact, he wants us to know that we are in a football match between “the children of light” and “the children of this age.” As an unbiased umpire, he wants us to beware of the rough tackle of evil men and women who think and act in a worldly manner. Have a great week ahead!